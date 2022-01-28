Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. ProShares Online Retail ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONLN traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 88,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,826. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09.

