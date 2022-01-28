Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF comprises 0.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BOTZ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. 15,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,440. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86.

