Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. ProShares Pet Care ETF accounts for 0.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 2.01% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAWZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA PAWZ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.11. 2,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,082. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $84.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87.

