Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $70,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after buying an additional 39,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.48. 17,944,526 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.