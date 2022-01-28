Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Trading Down 0.4%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 21,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15.

