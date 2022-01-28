Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 10.29% of Malibu Boats worth $150,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 100,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $6,790,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

