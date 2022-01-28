Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 507 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $356.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.98 and its 200 day moving average is $359.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

