Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.62.

Shares of PYPL opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.09. The stock has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

