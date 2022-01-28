Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

