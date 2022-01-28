Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $102.62 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 14.0% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $102,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.52 and its 200 day moving average is $201.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.