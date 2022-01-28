Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

