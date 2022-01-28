Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

