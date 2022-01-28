Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

