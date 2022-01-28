Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $124.79 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $123.90 and a one year high of $314.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.