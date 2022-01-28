Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Hits $8.96 on Exchanges

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $31.43 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for $8.96 or 0.00023952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.27 or 0.06624614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,238.40 or 0.99541278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051983 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

