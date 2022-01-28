ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ManTech International worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of MANT stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.