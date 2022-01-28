Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of MFC opened at C$26.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The company has a market cap of C$50.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 21.9699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,607.84. Insiders sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367 over the last 90 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

