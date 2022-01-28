Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.82.

Shares of TSE MFC traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.00. 3,901,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The company has a market cap of C$50.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.58.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 21.9699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Insiders have sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367 in the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

