Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 157.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

