Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 284,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,656,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 4.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

