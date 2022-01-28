MarineMax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of HZO opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $973.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MarineMax by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

