MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.01% from the stock’s previous close.

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of HZO opened at $44.30 on Friday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

