MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Raised to $84.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HZO. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

MarineMax stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $973.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in MarineMax by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

