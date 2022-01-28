MarketAxess Holdings Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.00.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $330.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.38 and a 200 day moving average of $417.38. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $323.75 and a 1 year high of $589.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

