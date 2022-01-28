MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $5.79 on Friday. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.