Maro 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $355,182.00 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Maro has a market cap of $53.47 million and $355,182.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00106000 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

