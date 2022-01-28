Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Brokerages expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $147.31 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $107.29 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

