Martin Currie Ltd. Acquires 23,843 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,103 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 3.5% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $114,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $494.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $581.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

