Martin Currie Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,361 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 1.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Teradyne worth $33,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after purchasing an additional 309,051 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $2,243,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

