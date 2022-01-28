Martin Currie Ltd. Has $121.57 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,736 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 3.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Veeva Systems worth $121,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $215.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.72 and a 200-day moving average of $293.42. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

