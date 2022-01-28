Martin Currie Ltd. Has $31.39 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $3,341,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 27.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,730,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $830,933,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 6.4% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Visa by 85.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 248,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,464,000 after buying an additional 114,417 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $218.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

