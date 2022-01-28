Mary Christina Thomson Sells 2,000 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SRRA stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,550,000.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

