Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Masco worth $62,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,087,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Masco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,340,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Masco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

