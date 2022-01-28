Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.23. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 13,892 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

