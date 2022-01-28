Master Contract Token (MCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $60,539.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $981,629.50 and approximately $60,539.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.68 or 0.06570506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00065878 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00047422 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

