Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.18.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $350.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $344.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

