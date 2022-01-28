Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $373.80 and last traded at $372.92. Approximately 351,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,575,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.53.

The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $574,844,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.89 and its 200-day moving average is $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $367.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

