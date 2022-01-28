Mate (MATE) Market Cap Hits $45,622.86

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Mate has a total market capitalization of $45,622.86 and $4,935.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mate has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.23 or 0.06715666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,592.29 or 1.00053403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars.

