Matrix AI Network Price Tops $0.0215 on Top Exchanges (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $322,413.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

