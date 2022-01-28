Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Matterport stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70. Matterport has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matterport will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

