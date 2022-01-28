Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

MATW stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. 13,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,100.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Matthews International by 66.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 21.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Matthews International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

