Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Shares Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMX. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.76. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

