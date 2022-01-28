Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Down 3.5%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 23,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 63,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

