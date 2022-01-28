MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $851,451.29 and $30,987.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,600.29 or 1.00198494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00077870 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00253329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00160385 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.00326380 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004189 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

