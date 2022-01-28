Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAXR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

MAXR opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 355,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

