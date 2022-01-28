Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Down 6.3%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 10,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 771,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,739,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after buying an additional 95,318 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,775,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after buying an additional 66,221 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 74,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

