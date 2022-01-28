Maxcoin Price Reaches $0.0095 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $582,337.22 and approximately $91.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,980.74 or 1.00189261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00078757 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.07 or 0.00253424 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00159746 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00328313 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004164 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

