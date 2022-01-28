Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MZDAY opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.07. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MZDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.