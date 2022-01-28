MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,217 shares during the period. MBIA accounts for about 2.6% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 2.07% of MBIA worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MBIA by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 80.1% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 20,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE MBI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. 4,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $677.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.06. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

