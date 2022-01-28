Mchain Reaches Market Cap of $22,356.08 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $22,356.08 and $22.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mchain has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013280 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001114 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 80,064,500 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

